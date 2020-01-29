Part 2: Sit-Down Conversation with Hog Senior Forward Adrio Bailey

Jimmy Whitt has been consistent on both sides of the floor this season. The graduate senior is currently averaging over 15 points per game, third best on the team. But it's his defense that he's most proud of.

Whitt says, "defense is a combination of skill but mostly effort and pride in it." Adding, "Obviously offensively I'm going to try and make plays where I can," says Whitt. "But that's not what my game is predicated on. That's not the biggest role I play for this team. I think the biggest role is defense."