Part 2: Sit-Down Conversation with Hog Senior Forward Adrio Bailey

Story By Drew Amman:
Fayetteville, AR-
Q & A with Razorback Senior Forward Adrio Bailey:
(Drew Amman)
Big block or a big dunk, what’s more exciting?
(Adrio Bailey)
Really winning, but I would have to say a dunk.
Drew
You’re an emotional guy I mean when you get a big block, you let it all out.
How emotional do you get on the court?
(Adrio)
I am an emotional leader, I try. Man, can I switch my answer?
Yeah, ’cause the blocks do go crazy, the blocks do go crazy.’
(Drew)
Sport you follow the most away from basketball?
(Adrio)
Football, I played football in high school,
and particularly college football.
(Drew)
When you put that Razorback jersey on and you represent Arkansas,
what’s that mean to you?
(Adrio)
It means a lot, especially coming from Louisiana…small kid that didn’t have much.
To put this jersey on really means a lot to me and my family, so I’m grateful
for how they’ve treated me my four years here. I’m blessed.