Perico And Overstreet Post Career Bests At Carmel Cup

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Julian Perico fired three rounds in the 60’s to finish runner-up and Mason Overstreet carded a 66 on Sunday to tie for third as both Razorbacks had career-bests for scores in relation to par. Arkansas posted a final-round 13-under-par 347 to finish third at the Carmel Cup, played at historic Pebble Beach Golf Links (par 72 – 6,828 yards).

The -28 team score, which the Hogs posted at last year’s Carmel Cup, ties for fourth best in relation to par by a Razorback squad all time Arkansas’ score of -13 Sunday ties for the fifth best in relation to par in school history, matching the team’s second round score at Pebble Beach last season.

Texas Tech won the eight-team event with a three-round score of 1,045. Oklahoma, which led after rounds one and two, finished second (1,051), one stroke ahead of Arkansas (1,052). Rounding out the field was Georgia (1,063), TCU (1,080), Oklahoma State (1,083), Mississippi State (1,083) and Vanderbilt (1,089).

Perico finished runner-up with rounds of 68-68-67 for a 54-hole score of 203, which ranks sixth best in school history. However, Perico’s three-round total of 13-under-par ties his career best (shooting 13-under with a school-record 197 in winning the par 70 Jerry Pate Invitational last fall). The 13-under par total ties for third best in the Razorback record book. After 15 collegiate events, Perico had recorded four Top 5 finishes and 15 rounds in the 60’s.

The freshman shot a bogey-free 67 Sunday, carding four birdies on the front nine and one on the back. Like yesterday, he moved into the lead with his birdie on 12 but settled for a runner-up finish after finishing with six pars. He finished with 15 birdies and his 4.83 scoring average on the par 4’s was second best in the field for the weekend.

Overstreet, who tied for third with scores of 68-71-66 (205), carded two eagles on Sunday as he led the field in par 5 scoring (4.33) for the weekend. He finished the day with a 6-under-par 66 and ended the event at 11-under par, which is a career-best for the senior. The 11-under also ties for ninth on the Razorback all-time list in relation to par. Overstreet now has 27 career rounds in the 60’s and has posted a round of 66 or better seven times.

William Buhl climbed six spots to place 11th (tied) at -5 (71-72-67=210). Buhl, like Perico, turned in a bogey-free round of 67, posting four birdies on the front nine and one on the back. The 67 is Buhl’s best round in this his fourth trip to Pebble Beach as was his score of -6 (210). His score of -6 in relation to par is his second best while Buhl posted his 15th career Top 20 finish.

Tyson Reeder finished in a tie for 17th with a 2-under-par total of 214 (73-67-74). Dating back to last season, Reeder has finished an event under par in three of his last five tournaments. Luis Garza tied for 33rd (73-74-73=220) and Mauricio Figueroa was 42nd (79-78-75=241).

The Razorbacks return to action in seven days, playing in the annual Gopher Invitational Aug. 8-9. The Razorbacks have won the event twice and William Buhl is defending individual medalist.

