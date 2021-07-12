Peyton Stovall to Bypass MLB Draft, Report to Arkansas

By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — As first reported by Andrew Hutchinson, Hogville.net has also learned that Haughton (La.) middle infielder Peyton Stovall will bypass the 2021 MLB Draft and instead play at Arkansas.

That is huge news for Dave Van Horn. Stovall, 6-0, 185, was projected to go either in the first or second round by many different scouting services. ‘He is rated the nation’s No. 51 prospect for this draft by ESPN.

After much prayer and guidance from the lord above and long talks with my family. I have decided it’s best for me to withdraw my name from the MLB draft and continue my education and career at the best university in the country. Razorback nation. Let’s get to work. 🐗🐗 pic.twitter.com/TjYjAqOtKD — Peyton Stovall (@peyton_stovall) July 12, 2021

His scouting report from Perfect Game was as follows.

“Peyton Stovall is a 2021 MIF/ with a 6-0 185 lb. frame from Haughton, LA who attends Haughton. Medium to large athletic build with room to still fill into as he continues to develop, posted a 6.90 second 60 yard dash time. Primary infielder, athleticism is present, moves very well into the hole as well as up the middle. Controls his glove work while on the move. Good fluidity to and through the baseball. Makes difficult plays look easy with his agility. Arms strength across the diamond is good and is continuing to develop. At the plate, uses an upright and slightly open stance with a low leg kick trigger. Steep barrel plane through the zone, handsy foundation. Ability to drive the ball into both gaps, fluid and smooth stroke overall. Great student in the classroom as well.”