FAYETTEVILLE — Pro Football Focus is very impressed with Cody Kennedy’s offensive line giving it the highest grade in Power 5.

The Razorbacks have a grade of 88.3 from PFF. That is considerably higher than No. 2 Minnesota at 84.9. The remainder of the top five, in order, are Baylor 83.8, Florida 83.3 and USC 83.1.

The Razorbacks have started the same offensive line each game this season. The starters are Ricky Stromberg at center, Beaux Limmer and Brady Latham at the guards and then Dalton Wagner and Luke Jones at the tackles. The Razorbacks returned four starters from 2021’s 9-4 team. Only Jones, a Notre Dame transfer, is a new starter.

The offensive line has helped clear the way for running back Rocket Sanders to lead the SEC in rushing. After eight games, Sanders has rushed 156 times for 1,041 yards and seven touchdowns. It has protected quarterback KJ Jefferson allowing him to pass for 1,697 yards and 15 touchdowns with only one interception.

Arkansas is scoring at a 33.8 points per game rate. The Razorbacks are averaging 492.5 yards of total offense per game with incredible balance. The Hogs are averaging 245.8 yards on the ground and 246.8 through the air each game.

Arkansas and its offensive line will be at home on Saturday to play host to No. 23 Liberty at 3 p.m. with the game televised on the SEC Network. Arkansas (5-3, 2-3) will become bowl eligible with a win.