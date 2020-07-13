PFF Places Arkansas’ Treylon Burks Among Top 3 Freshmen in Nation Last Fall in One Category

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Warren four-star wide receiver Treylon Burks had an outstanding freshman season at Arkansas.

Pro Football Focus released the Top 5 most catches 20-plus yards downfield by a freshman last season and Burks finished tied for third with nine. The leader was David Bell of Purdue with 12.

Most catches 20+ yards downfield by freshman last season🚀



▪️ David Bell, Purdue – 12

▪️ C.J. Johnson, ECU – 10

▪️ George Pickens, Georgia – 9

▪️ Treylon Burks, Arkansas – 9

▪️ James Maye, Miami (OH) – 9 pic.twitter.com/2KexdWMUMP — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 13, 2020

Burks played in 11 games in 2019 with nine starts. He caught 29 passes for 475 yards with a long of 38. He had nine carries for 35 yards. He also returned 10 kickoffs for 226 yards and 12 punts for 130 yards.

At Warren, Burks also lettered in basketball and baseball for the Lumberjacks. He battled injuries as a senior, but was healthy at Arkansas only missing the San Jose State game.