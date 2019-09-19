PFF Ranks Arkansas’ O-Line No. 8 in Week 3

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – SEPTEMBER 3: Colton Jackson #74 of the Arkansas Razorbacks drops back to block during a game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium on September 3, 2016 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 21-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas produced 55 points and 520 yards of total offense in Saturday’s victory over Colorado State.

The Hogs rushed for 215 yards and passed for another 305. The offensive line protected Nick Starkel and opened holes for the running backs the entire game. Pro Football Focus has recognized them as the No. 8 highest-grade performance by an offensive line in Week 3.

PFF had this to say about the Arkansas offensive line performance.

“The Razorbacks’ offensive line has been one of their pain points in recent years, so seeing them make this list is encouraging even if it does come against Colorado State. They put up 55 points over the weekend as junior center Ty Clary put together another outstanding performance with an 85.3 overall grade.”

Arkansas head coach Chad Morris was very proud of how the offense played on Saturday noting this is what it’s supposed to look like.

“Yeah, I mean, I think you saw some of that,” Morris said. “I think we got into a little bit of a groove last Saturday. We missed some things in the first half, but in the second half we kind of got into a groove, a little bit of a rhythm. I think, balance, we’ve always been fairly balanced. I think you saw some of that tonight, and I think that this will continue to improve as this football team will continue to improve. That’s what I ask of them.”

During the game Arkansas got to rotate some linemen which should help keep players fresh going forward. Morris was asked was the rotation by design?

“It was,” Morris said. “We knew we were going to get Austin Capps back. While he might not have been 100 percent last week, he was good enough to play. He played really well, too. So it allowed us to take Myron (Cunningham) and be able to spell some of the tackles and move Ricky (Stromberg) in at right guard.

“It was another tremendous performance by Ricky. I mean, this is two weeks in a row. It created some depth for us, and that was by design. We had to get some guys some breathing time in there to be ready to go in that fourth quarter.”

Cunningham has played guard and tackle so far this season and both the left and ride sides. However, he may be a tackle going forward backing up both Colton Jackson and Dalton Wagner.

“I think it has, and I shouldn’t say too much,” Morris said. “I mean, he’s played well, but we feel like that’s our best lineup will be able to move him and be able to give relief to either one of those tackles and to let him focus solely on, now, if we had an injury he’ll move back inside on some things, but with Austin Capps being healthy, Ricky playing as well as he’s playing right now, that’s the move to make right there.”

Is there a target number for percentages of plays for Cunningham in relief of the tackles?

“It’s kind of a feel it out thing,” Morris said. “I’d have to go back and get the exact number of plays from the last three-game, but it just seems like towards the end of the game those guys kind of get gassed a little bit. I know it’s hot out there at times. But, I think that being able to move Myron and take some plays off those guys, I think you’ll see a dramatic improvement late in the game and in the fourth quarter.”

Clary was named Co-Offensive Player of the Game by Morris and the staff. He was also named to PFF’s National Team for the Week. What’s the difference this season?

“Confidence has been as big difference,” Clary said. “Just being in the system for another year, that makes a big difference. I think I had a good offseason and I’ve got great teammates that really helped me out. It’s not just me that graded out, it was the whole line.”

Arkansas will be at home on Saturday night to host San Jose State at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.