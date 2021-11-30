PFF Recognizes 7 Razorbacks For All-SEC Including WR Treylon Burks on First Team

FAYETTEVILLE — Pro Football Focus has released its All-SEC team based on grades it gave every player during the season.

Wide receiver Treylon Burks is the only Razorback on the first team. Beaux Limmer was named second-team right guard. On the third-team group are center Ricky Stromberg, linebacker Bumper Pool and punt returner Nathan Parodi. Honorable mention went to linebacker Grant Morgan and punter Reid Bauer.

Burks led the Razorbacks in receptions with 66 for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also rushed 14 times for 112 yards and a touchdown. The only thing that Burks didn’t have success with is passing where he was 0-2. Burks, who is a junior, is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Limmer and Stromberg were two of the members of Arkansas’ offensive line. Stromberg is a junior while Limmer is a redshirt sophomore.

Pool is a senior who is deciding if he will return for his COVID season. He leads the Hogs with 120 tackles,41 solo, and two pass breakups. Pool was asked if he has talked to Sam Pittman about returning in 2022?

“You know, absolutely,” Pool said. “I think that we’re, you know, we’re focused on winning this bowl game. And then you know, that will all take care of itself when it needs to. But you know, a perfect example, you know, Hayden (Henry) and Grant coming back. It’s been such a privilege to play next to them and what they’ve done for the university. You know, I don’t think that people realize the impact that two players coming back can make and I’m just so I’m so proud that I can you know, call them friends and got to, you know, play next to them.”

Parodi returned 17 punts for 197 yards (11.6 average) and a touchdown. Parodi is a redshirt junior.

Morgan, who is a super senior, finished with 96 tackles, 38 solo, 0.5 sack, three pass breakups and an interception. He is a finalist for the Burlsworth Award for the second year in a row.

Bauer is a redshirt junior. He punted 53 times averaging 43.2 per attempt. Bauer had 22 punts fair caught, 13 inside the opponent’s 20 and 12 of 50 yards or more.

In a separate bit of news concerning the Razorbacks, sophomore kicker Vito Calvaruso had the nation’s best kickoff grade according to PFF. Calvaruso had 74 kickoffs with 63 going for touchbacks.