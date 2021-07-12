Philadelphia Phillies Select Jordan Viars in Round 3

By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Another Arkansas recruit has been drafted in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Rick Reedy (Texas) outfielder-first baseman Jordan Viars, 6-4, 215, was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies with the No. 84-overall pick in Round 3 on Monday.

Here’s the scouting report for Viars from Perfect Game.

“Jordan Viars is a 2021 OF/1B with a 6-4 215 lb. frame from Prosper, TX who attends Reedy. Extra tall with long arms and wide shoulders that can still add considerable bulk. Ran a 6.94 in the sixty yard dash. A primary outfielder, stays behind the ball with a methodical approach to the ball. Good body control and works through the ball with balance. Solid arm strength that will play in all spots. A left-handed hitter, starts relaxed and in line with the base. Big bat speed and whip through the zone and long carry when squared up out front. Multiple homeruns to the pule side and ended with a towering shot to centerfield. Huge offensive potential. Outstanding student.”