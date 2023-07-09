BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Trinity (Fla.) Mitchell prep baseball star and Arkansas third base signee Aidan Miller was taken by the Philadelphia Phillies with the 27th pick Sunday night in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft in Seattle.

Miller, the 13th-best prospect per MLB.com and 24th per ESPN, would likely have been drafted higher, but missed most of his senior season due to a broken hammate bone.

The 27th pick has a slot value of $2.97 million per MLB Pipeline.

He hit .403 three home runs, 16 RBI’s, two doubles, and one triple as a junior and was also on the USA 18 under team where he hit .478 (11 of 23) with two home runs, eight RBI’s, and 11 hits in nine games on a gold medal-winning squad.

Miller was named the Most Valuable Player in the 2022 Under Armour All-American Baseball Game and also won the event’s Home Run Derby.

Miller comes from a baseball family as his father Jason was drafted by the Rangers in 1994 and played in their minor-league system and his brother Jackson was a 2020n second-round pick of the Reds and is in their minor league system now.

Jason Miller owns the Courthouse Performance Center in Oldsmar where several major leaguers work out in off-season, including New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso.

