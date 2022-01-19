Pig Trail Nation announces partnership with ESPN Arkansas

The Pig Trail Nation is excited to announce a partnership with ESPN Arkansas and Hitthatline.com. This new collaboration will allow the PTN to reach a new audience over the radio waves on shows like Morning Rush with Tommy Craft & Tye Richardson and Halftime with Phil Elson, Drew Barrett and Matt Travis.

In addition, ESPN Arkansas will help turn Ask Mike, a fan favorite, into a podcast to help listeners tune in wherever they are.

We’re excited to be able to share ESPN Arkansas’ content on our website, making it easier for Hogs Fans to listen to their podcasts and programs, as well as having the guys as guests on our shows, including the Pig Trail Show on Sunday.

Check out the Wednesday’s podcast here, and stay tuned for more!

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hit-that-line/id550677683