Pig Trail Nation announces partnership with ESPN Arkansas

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Pig Trail Nation is excited to announce a partnership with ESPN Arkansas and Hitthatline.com. This new collaboration will allow the PTN to reach a new audience over the radio waves on shows like Morning Rush with Tommy Craft & Tye Richardson and Halftime with Phil Elson, Drew Barrett and Matt Travis.

In addition, ESPN Arkansas will help turn Ask Mike, a fan favorite, into a podcast to help listeners tune in wherever they are.

We’re excited to be able to share ESPN Arkansas’ content on our website, making it easier for Hogs Fans to listen to their podcasts and programs, as well as having the guys as guests on our shows, including the Pig Trail Show on Sunday.

Check out the Wednesday’s podcast here, and stay tuned for more!

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hit-that-line/id550677683

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

 

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play