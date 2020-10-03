Pig Trail Nation Gameday Show – Arkansas heads to Mississippi State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (PigTrailNation) — The Arkansas Razorbacks head to Starkville, Mississippi looking to upset the 16th ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network Alternate Channel. The Pig Trail Nation team Alyssa Orange, Tera Talmadge, Mike Irwin, and DJ Williams have you covered with a complete preview of the Hogs and Dogs.

No. 16 Mississippi State returns home after a record-setting upset of defending national champion LSU 44-34 in Mike Leach’s debut as the Bulldogs coach.

Bulldogs QB K.J. Costello passed for 623 of their 632 yards against the Tigers.

Arkansas looks to rebound from a 37-10 opening loss to No. 4 Georgia in Sam Pittman’s coaching debut.

The Razorbacks lead the series but look to avenge last year’s 54-24 loss, when the Bulldogs broke several school SEC single-game offensive marks.