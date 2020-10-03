Pig Trail Nation Gameday Show – Arkansas heads to Mississippi State

Pig Trail Nation
Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (PigTrailNation) — The Arkansas Razorbacks head to Starkville, Mississippi looking to upset the 16th ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network Alternate Channel. The Pig Trail Nation team Alyssa Orange, Tera Talmadge, Mike Irwin, and DJ Williams have you covered with a complete preview of the Hogs and Dogs.

No. 16 Mississippi State returns home after a record-setting upset of defending national champion LSU 44-34 in Mike Leach’s debut as the Bulldogs coach.

Bulldogs QB K.J. Costello passed for 623 of their 632 yards against the Tigers.

Arkansas looks to rebound from a 37-10 opening loss to No. 4 Georgia in Sam Pittman’s coaching debut.

The Razorbacks lead the series but look to avenge last year’s 54-24 loss, when the Bulldogs broke several school SEC single-game offensive marks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Latest Video

Pig Trail Video

FOX24 Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers