FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – 10 of Arkansas’ regular-season baseball games are slated for national television in 2023.

The Razorbacks will play a pair of games on ESPN2, plus six games on SEC Network and two games on ESPNU during the season. The two ESPN2 games come when Arkansas travels to Baton Rouge, La., for a road series at LSU.

Arkansas’ 10 nationally televised regular-season games include:

March 24 – at LSU – 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

March 25 – at LSU – 1 p.m. (SEC Network)

March 26 – at LSU – Noon (ESPN2)

April 2 – vs. Alabama – 2 p.m. (SEC Network)

April 8 – at Ole Miss – 2 p.m. (SEC Network)

April 14 – vs. Tennessee – 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

April 20 – at Georgia – 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

April 27 – vs. Texas A&M – 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

April 29 – vs. Texas A&M – 11 a.m. (SEC Network)

May 6 – at Mississippi State – 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

All but two of the Hogs’ 36 in-state games will be broadcast on SEC Network+ or the ESPN family of networks. Arkansas’ series opener against non-conference foe Louisiana Tech on March 10 at Baum-Walker Stadium will not be broadcast due to conflicts with multiple on-campus events and SEC replay requirements.

Additionally, Arkansas’ midweek game against non-conference foe Lipscomb on May 2 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, Ark., will not be televised.

All 17 games of the SEC Tournament (May 23-28) are slated for national television. The first 16 games will air on SEC Network, while the SEC Tournament championship game will air on ESPN2.