HOOVER, AL. (KNWA/KFTA) – The 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament Bracket has now been released after teams finished up the regular season on Saturday.

The Hogs earned the #2 seed since Florida won the tiebreaker between the two after both finishing with a 20-10 conference record and sharing the SEC Championship.

Arkansas will play on Wednesday against the winner of the #7 Tennessee and #10 Texas A&M game on Tuesday. The time of Arkansas’ game is TBD right now.

Here is a look at the full bracket:

The SEC Baseball Tournament will take place from May 23-28 in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Ala.