FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The 2023 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket is officially set.

The 10-seeded Razorbacks play 7-seeded Auburn on Thursday at 6 p.m. If they can win that game, they face 2-seed Texas A&M on Friday.

The tournament is set to begin on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.

