FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are now bowl eligible after taking down Ole Miss 42-27 on Saturday in Fayetteville.

The Arkansas defense came to play in this matchup. On the Rebels first possession, Jaxson Dart fumbles the ball and Hogs linebacker Drew Sanders recovers it.

Unfortunately, the offense couldn’t do anything with that gift from the defense, but it didn’t take them long to settle into this game.

On the Hogs second possession of the game, they get going and cap off a 7-play , 69-yard drive with KJ Jefferson throwing to Matt Landers for a 7-yard touchdown.

With that, the Hogs strike first against the Rebels, 7-0 with 8:28 left to go in the first quarter.

It wouldn’t be long before the Hogs get another chance to score in the first quarter, but before they do Ole Miss threatens with a touchdown of their own.

However, the touchdown gets called back due to holding so the score stays 7-0 Arkansas.

With 3:44 left in the first quarter, KJ Jefferson finds Matt Landers again in the endzone for a 23-yard touchdown pass to put the Hogs up 14-0 on Ole Miss.

The Rebels don’t go scoreless in the first quarter as two minutes before it ends, kicker Jonathan Cruz makes a 45-yard field goal to get them on the board.

Heading into the second quarter, the Hogs lead 14-3 and they extend that lead some more.

Not even a minute into the second quarter, KJ Jefferson hits Ketron Jackson in the endzone for a 20-yard touchdown pass. The Razorbacks go up 21-3 on the Rebels with 14:03 left to go in the 2nd quarter.

The Hogs defense doing everything they can to limit the Rebels scoring tonight, and Ole Miss goes for another field goal with 11:11 left before halftime.

However, Cruz does not make the 39-yard attempt and the score stays 21-3 Arkansas.

A little later in the quarter, Ole Miss is trying to strike again and Dart finds Jordan Watkins for the score, but another holding call on the Rebels forces this touchdown to be called back too.

The Rebels are forced to kick another field goal and Cruz makes the 32-yard attempt to put Ole Miss 21-6 behind the Razorbacks.

Even though there’s only a few minutes left on the clock, Arkansas does some extra damage at the end of the second quarter.

Rocket Sanders finds his way into the endzone, but the touchdown is called back due to holding.

However, he just does it again with a 20 yard touchdown run less than a minute later to put the Hogs up 28-6 on Ole Miss.

The Rebels get themselves in more trouble when Drew Sanders picks off Dart to give the ball right back to the Arkansas offense.

It’s Rocket Sanders again who finds the endzone, an 8-yard score puts Arkansas up 35-6 heading into the locker room.

Arkansas comes out in the third quarter looking just as good as they were right before the half, as Rocket Sanders blasts off for a 68-yard touchdown to put the Hogs up 42-6 over the Rebels.

The defense also bringing that energy as Dwight McGlothern forces Quinshon Judkins to fumble the ball and he recovers it as the Ole Miss 46-yard line.

Arkansas’ offense gets the ball back, but they are forced to settle for a field goal. Cam Little misses the 47-yard attempt and the score stays 42-6 Hogs.

Ole Miss does manage to score a touchdown in this game, but it doesn’t come until the fourth quarter.

Judkins punches it in from one-yard out to put Ole Miss behind the Hogs 42-12. The Rebels decide to go for two, but the two-point conversion fails and that’s how the score would stay.

However, the Rebels find a way to score again in the fourth quarter on a 48-yard run from Zach Evans.

Ole Miss goes for the two-point conversion again and this time it’s good, so they cut down on Arkansas’ lead some more 42-20 with 8:02 left to go in the game.

Before it’s all said and done, Ole Miss scores again but it’s not enough to overcome the Razorbacks. The Hogs win it 42-27 and become bowl eligible.