HOOVER, Ala. (KNWA) – Arkansas falls to Florida 7-5 in SEC Tournament.

Despite Arkansas’s efforts early on, Florida gets the scoring going in this one.

In the bottom of the second, a single and a double get two runners in scoring position and it’s Jac Caglianone who gets both of them to come home with a single up the middle.

A strikeout from Connor Noland and a double play ends the inning, but Florida leads 2-0 heading into the third inning.

The Hogs defense looking a lot better than they did against Alabama because over the next two innings, they don’t allow the Gators to add any more to their score.

However, that doesn’t hold up in the bottom of the fifth as Florida’s Caglianone hits a solo homer to make it 3-0 Florida.

It gets worse for Arkansas in that same inning as Colby Halter hits another solo home to put the Gators up 4-0 on the Hogs.

It was at that point when Arkansas made a pitching change, getting Evan Taylor to come in for Connor Noland.

The Gators got one more to come home in the fifth, but Taylor stops them from doing any more damage with a strikeout to end the inning. Heading into the sixth, Florida leads 5-0.

However, the sixth inning was where Arkansas gets going offensively. Two back-to-back solo homers, one from Cayden Wallace and one from Michael Turner, puts the Hogs on the board to make it 5-2.

The home runs keep coming as Florida’s Jud Fabian sends one deep to left field to kick off the bottom of the sixth to extend their lead to 6-2 over the Hogs.

In that inning, Brady Tygart got hurt and Arkansas brought in Zebulon Vermillion to relieve him.

Florida kept padding their lead in the bottom of the sixth when Halter singled up the middle to score Caglianone after that it was 7-2 Florida.

The Hogs added 3 runs in the bottom of the 9th, but it wasn’t enough, falling to the Gators 7-5.