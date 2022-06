FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – On this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk, we break down College of the Canyons (Calif.) Junior College defensive tackle Taylor Lewis committing to the Hogs.

We also talk about Dylan Hasz being offered and the official visits being taken this upcoming weekend.

Lastly, Otis breaks down the camps that Arkansas is hosting this summer for high school players.