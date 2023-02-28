FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (20-11, 7-9 SEC) is getting ready to head to Greenville, S.C. for the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The Hogs first opponent in the tourney is one they are familiar with, the Missouri Tigers.

The Razorbacks took down the Tigers twice this season, once in Columbia with a 77-55 win and once in Fayetteville with a 61-33 victory.

Hear from head coach Mike Neighbors on how his team is preparing for the third matchup with Missouri in the video above.

Arkansas plays the Tigers on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the SEC Tournament.