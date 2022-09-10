FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks start off SEC play with a win after taking down South Carolina 44-30 on Saturday.

With the win, the Hogs are now 2-0 on the season, 1-0 in SEC play.

The South Carolina Gamecocks pushed the ball down the field in the first quarter but penalties pushed them back and the Gamecocks would have to punt the ball. The Razorbacks get the ball on their first possession of the game and Rocket Sanders came out firing again on all cylinders.

He helped push the Hogs to the red zone where Jadon Haselwood would catch the ball at the six-yard line, but it would be Rocket Sanders who punched the ball in from the one-yard line to put the Hogs up 7-0.

The Gamecocks would come back down on the other end with a huge possession. Spencer Rattler would find Marshawn Lloyd who caught the ball at the South Carolina 43-yard line and take it all the way to the Arkansas 18-yard line for a 43-yard reception.

Drew Sanders would make some key tackles in the next stretch of plays, holding the Gamecocks to just a field goal to make it 7-3.

The Razorbacks make some key plays with Rocket Sanders in the mix again! Marching down the field with some running and receiving plays from the stud running back.

Matt Landers was also in the mix but it would be Sanders again connection on now his second touchdown of the game to put Arkansas up 14-3 with 14:28 left in the second quarter.

Drew Sanders gets another sack on Spencer Rattler and is fired up at the South Carolina 15-yard line. They would move them to 3rd and 20 and incomplete on their next play; South Carolina was forced to punt.

Arkansas would come back with a series of plays from Matt Landers, KJ Jefferson, and AJ Green would finish off with a red zone rushing touchdown from Rashod Dubinion. Razorbacks now lead the Gamecocks 21-3 in the second quarter with 8:13 left in the first half.

The Hogs have put a stamp on this game on the ground with 114 rushing yards already and a total of 204 yards while South Carolina only has 72 yards total.

South Carolina tries to respond with a deep ball, but Dwight McGlotheren was there to stop it, but the referee calls a questionable pass interference call to push the ball over the 50-yard line. South Carolina would continue to push the ball down the field and Marshawn Lloyd would rush in a six-yard touchdown to cut the lead 21-9 after the Gamecocks failed to convert on their PAT.

In the second half, it’s the Gamecocks who strike first. Spencer Rattle connected with Antwane Wells Jr. for a 62-yard touchdown. South Carolina doesn’t miss the extra point this time and it’s 21-16 with 8:51 to go in the third quarter.

Arkansas aiming to hit back on their next possession. It’s Rocket Sanders who puts the Hogs in a good position, taking it 47 yards down the field to get them on South Carolina’s 28-yard line. However, the Razorbacks turn it over on downs.

The Razorback defense doesn’t let the Gamecocks get too far. On third down, Bumper Pool sacked Spencer Rattler for a loss of 15 yards and forced them to punt.

It looked like Rocket Sanders might score again on the Hogs next possession as he ran it 45 yards to South Carolina’s 1-yard line, but an Arkansas-holding penalty brought them back to the 46-yard line.

The Hogs still managed to finish the drive with a score as KJ Jefferson punched it in from 2-yards out to put the Hogs up 28-16 over the Gamecocks with 14:55 left in the game.

The fourth quarter started off with the touchdown and the momentum kept swinging in the Hogs direction. Latavious Brini forced South Carolina’s Marshawn Lloyd to fumble the ball and it was recovered by Hudson Clark.

That set things up nicely for the Hogs’ offense to add some more to their score. Jefferson found Warren Thompson for a 23-yard touchdown and with that, the Hogs had a 35-16 lead over the Gamecocks.

Again, the Razorbacks dominated at the beginning of the fourth quarter. South Carolina gets all the way down to the Arkansas 17-yard line when Spencer Rattler gets picked off by Dwight McGlotheren in the endzone for a touchback.

South Carolina was still not going away, the Gamecocks find a way to score in the fourth quarter. They get in the red zone and Juju McDowell punched it in from one-yard out for the touchdown. The Gamecocks’ two-point conversion was successful to make it 35-24 Arkansas with 6:18 left to go in the game.

South Carolina tried an onside kick, but it was recovered by Bumper Pool who took it 34 yard to the South Carolina 9-yard line.

That set up the offense for another score, AJ Green punched it in from one yard out to pu Arkansas up 42-24 with six minutes to go in the game.

South Carolina manages to find a way to score again in this quarter, but their PAT fails so it’s 42-30 Arkansas with 3:20 left in the game.

Arkansas gets a safety with 1:33 left to go in the game to extend their lead 44-30 over South Carolina.