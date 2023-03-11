FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas men’s track and field team took home the NCAA Indoor Title on Saturday night.

The men won the national championship with a total score of 63 points. Georgia came in second with a total of 38.

Not only did the men win the title on their side, but the women won the indoor title earlier in the evening.

Arkansas is the first school to win both men’s and women’s NCAA Indoor Championships since 2016 when Oregon did it.

The program now has a combined 49 national championships.