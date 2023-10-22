FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas’ offensive coordinator Dan Enos has been fired, according to the university.

It was first reported by 247 Sports’ Brandon Marcello.

This comes after Arkansas lost to Mississippi State 7-3 on Saturday.

The university released this statement on Sunday afternoon, “Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman has relieved offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dan Enos of his duties and he is no longer a member of the Razorbacks’ program effective immediately.”

Arkansas’ wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton will serve as the interim offensive coordinator and over play calling duties for the Hogs for the remainder of the season.

The Hogs have a bye week this week, but will head to Gainesville to take on Florida on Nov. 4th.