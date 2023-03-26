FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – No. 17 Arkansas (24-9) utilized a scorching hot day at the plate to rout No. 10 Florida (23-6) 14-1 (5 inn) Sunday afternoon at Bogle Park, clinching the program’s first-ever series win vs. Florida at Bogle Park. Arkansas has won two consecutive series against the Gators.

Arkansas’ offense scored double-digit runs for the eighth time this season and outhit Florida at a 12-2 clip. Four Arkansas starters recorded multiple hits, led by redshirt junior Rylin Hedgecock’s blazing day at the plate. Hedgecock plated a career high seven runs while tying her career highs in home runs (2) and hits (3). The Valdosta, Ga., native went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double and seven RBIs. Hedgecock has 14 home runs on the season.

Fifth-year RHP Chenise Delce (12-4) continued to dominate Florida Sunday afternoon, pitching her ninth complete game of the season and earning her ninth win against an opponent currently ranked inside ESPN.com/USA Softball’s top-25. The reigning SEC Pitcher of the Year checked a hot-hitting Florida offense one run on two hits while striking out seven across five innings. She also did not allow a walk. Delce is 5-0 with a save vs. Florida in the past two seasons.

Freshman center fielder Reagan Johnson posted her 12th multi-hit game after finishing 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Sophomore left fielder Raigan Kramer also blossomed at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs. Freshman catcher Lauren Camenzind went 2-for-3 with a double and run. Freshman shortstop Atalyia Rijo drove in a run on a double. Junior first baseman Cylie Halvorson also doubled. Fifth-year second baseman Kristina Foreman pelted her third triple of the season.

Game Notes

Arkansas won its first series vs. Florida at Bogle Park.

The Razorbacks have won back-to-back series against Florida.

Arkansas cruised to its second consecutive SEC series victory vs. a top-15 team.

Bogle Park saw its third-highest attended game (3,180).

Arkansas has won seven games against ranked foes this year and nine wins against opponents currently ranked inside ESPN.com/USA Softball’s top-25.

Rylin Hedgecock tied her career high in home runs (2) and hits (3) while driving in a career best seven runs.

Chenise Delce pitched her ninth complete game of the year and earned her ninth win vs. an opponent ranked inside ESPN.com/USA Softball’s top-25.

Up Next

The Razorbacks travel to Starkville, Miss., for a three-game series vs. Mississippi State. Arkansas and the Bulldogs kick off the weekend at 4 p.m. CT Friday on SEC Network+.