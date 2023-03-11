FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas women’s track and field team won another NCAA Indoor Title on Saturday night in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Hogs scored 64 points to secure the National Championship. Texas came in second with 60 points.

It was an extra special win for head coach Lance Harter as he will retire at the end of the outdoor season.

“It’s very sweet. I just met with all the girls and said selfishly I want to thank you for letting me have another title and maybe we can rally outdoors as well,” Harter said.