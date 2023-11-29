FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (Arkansasrazorbacks.com) –The 2023 SEC Midfielder of the Year will be trading in her soccer cleats for sneakers, as Bea Franklin has joined the Arkansas women’s basketball team. Franklin was a three-sport athlete in high school and three-year letterwinner in basketball at Seattle Prep.

Bea Franklin | G | 5-10 | Seattle, Wash. | Seattle Prep

#SigningStories, as told by Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors:

My Papa Neighbors always taught us to never miss an opportunity to surround ourselves with women who are also good humans. Well, that’s exactly what adding Bea Franklin to our roster is all about.

The story of our connection goes back eight years ago to Seattle, Washington. I’ll let her fill in those gaps when y’all talk to her.

She’s a great human being and we already know she’s a winner on the pitch.

Our team is excited to welcome her to our crew, as we prepare for our upcoming games vs. Florida State and UCLA.

From Colby Hale, head coach of Arkansas women’s soccer:

“Bea is a world class winner,” said Colby Hale. “She has impacted our program in ways that far exceed her enormous on-field contributions. We are excited for her and this opportunity!”

THE ACCOLADES: