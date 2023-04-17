FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas outfielder Jace Bohrofen has earned national player of the week honors from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper after belting four home runs in five games and leading the Razorbacks to an SEC series sweep.

Bohrofen, one of the Hogs’ three team captains, filled up the stat sheet during Arkansas’ successful five-game week at Baum-Walker Stadium, which included a sweep against defending SEC champion Tennessee. The Razorback outfielder slashed .375/.476/1.188 with five extra-base hits, including a double and four home runs, and a team-best nine RBI.

The Oklahoma City, Okla., native, led all SEC hitters in home runs during the week, homering in four consecutive games for the second time this season. He hit a pair of dingers in the Hogs’ midweek series against Little Rock before clobbering two more in the first two games of the series against Tennessee.

Bohrofen ranked second among all SEC hitters in RBI (9) and total bases (19) for the week, tallying two multi-hit games and three multi-RBI games, including a season-best four-RBI game. He also showed off his speed by stealing two bases.