FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas redshirt sophomore Trevon Brazile was named to the 2023-24 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Men’s preseason 50 watch list, as selected by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Brazile is additionally 1 of 20 on the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Watch List and was voted first team preseason All-SEC by both the league’s media and coaches.

Brazile played just nine games last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He averaged 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and was the team’s leading 3-point shooter at 37.9 percent (11-of-29). In his eight-plus games played, Brazile led the team in rebounding five times and blocked shots four times. He recorded his first two career double-doubles with 21 pts and 12 rebounds vs North Dakota State and 13 pts and 10 rebounds vs South Dakota State. At the Maui Invitational, Brazile led Arkansas to an overtime win over San Diego State by scoring 20 points and grabbing nine rebounds. He scored 18 of his 20 after halftime, including 16 in the second half (4-of-7 FG • 3-of-4 3PT • 5-of-6 FT) and tied his career high with two steals, one coming with Arkansas down two with seven seconds left to set up the game-tying basket. In his final full game played, Brazile scored 23 points in a win over San Jose State, making 8-of-9 shots from the field.

2023-24 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Player of the Year Preseason Watch List

