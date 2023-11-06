FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas redshirt sophomore Trevon Brazile was named to the 2023-24 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Men’s preseason 50 watch list, as selected by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
Brazile is additionally 1 of 20 on the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Watch List and was voted first team preseason All-SEC by both the league’s media and coaches.
Brazile played just nine games last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He averaged 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and was the team’s leading 3-point shooter at 37.9 percent (11-of-29). In his eight-plus games played, Brazile led the team in rebounding five times and blocked shots four times. He recorded his first two career double-doubles with 21 pts and 12 rebounds vs North Dakota State and 13 pts and 10 rebounds vs South Dakota State. At the Maui Invitational, Brazile led Arkansas to an overtime win over San Diego State by scoring 20 points and grabbing nine rebounds. He scored 18 of his 20 after halftime, including 16 in the second half (4-of-7 FG • 3-of-4 3PT • 5-of-6 FT) and tied his career high with two steals, one coming with Arkansas down two with seven seconds left to set up the game-tying basket. In his final full game played, Brazile scored 23 points in a win over San Jose State, making 8-of-9 shots from the field.
2023-24 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Player of the Year Preseason Watch List
Max Abmas Texas
Trey Alexander Creighton
Armando Bacot North Carolina
Oumar Ballo Arizona
Reece Beekman Virginia
Adem Bona UCLA
Trevon Brazile Arkansas
Johni Broome Auburn
Boo Buie Northwestern
Donovan Clingan UConn
Isaiah Collier USC
L.J. Cryer Houston
Tristan da Silva Colorado
Johnell Davis FAU
RJ Davis North Carolina
Tucker DeVries Drake
Hunter Dickinson Kansas
Zach Edey Purdue
Justin Edwards Kentucky
Boogie Ellis USC
Kyle Filipowski Duke
PJ Hall Clemson
Dajuan Harris Jr. Kansas
A.J. Hoggard Michigan State
DaRon Holmes II Dayton
Bryce Hopkins Providence
Kam Jones Marquette
Ryan Kalkbrenner Creighton
Tyler Kolek Marquette
Caleb Love Arizona
Aidan Mahaney Saint Mary’s
Alijah Martin FAU
Kevin McCullar Jr. Kansas
Judah Mintz Syracuse
Justin Moore Villanova
Grant Nelson Alabama
Ryan Nembhard Gonzaga
Norchad Omier Miami
Clifford Omoruyi Rutgers
Nijel Pack Miami
Tylor Perry Kansas State
Tyrese Proctor Duke
Terrence Shannon Jr. Illinois
Jamal Shead Houston
Tolu Smith Mississippi State
Isaiah Stevens Colorado State
Wade Taylor IV Texas A&M
Santiago Vescovi Tennessee
Tyson Walker Michigan State
Jahmir Young Maryland