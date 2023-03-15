FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas men’s basketball team plays their first game in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday against Illinois.

The Hogs are the 8-seed, while the Illini are the 9-seed.

Our Courtney Mims sat down with Hog Hoops Insider Kevin McPherson to talk more about this Razorbacks team in the tourney.

They discuss whether the Hogs can make a run in the Big Dance, if this team is Elite Eight worthy, and what Kevin’s prediction for the Arkansas-Illinois game is.

The Hogs and Illini tip off at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday on TBS.