Coaches say rapid COVID testing key to Big Ten return

MADISON, Wis (AP) — Coaches and others say rapid coronavirus testing is what makes them feel confident Big Ten fall football can go ahead without putting players and the public at risk.

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said Big Ten teams can begin practicing immediately.

This comes less than five weeks after the conference announced it would push football and other fall sports to spring because of the pandemic.

The conference changed course Wednesday.

The Big Ten plans to begin its season the weekend of Oct. 24 with an eight-game schedule for each team. The Big Ten says its Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to restart sports. Back in August, the conference voted to postpone fall sports.

The move does not mean Big Ten stadiums will be packed with fans. Tickets will not be sold to the general public, though some attendance is expected.

The decision to play came after sharp pressure from coaches, players, parents and even President Donald Trump, all of them pushing for a Big Ten football season.