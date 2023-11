FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas football players gave back to the community on Halloween by handing out candy to students at Asbell, Leverett and Happy Hollow Elementary Schools.

Our Courtney Mims had a chance to follow them around on Tuesday morning and even get their thoughts on giving back to the kids.

See the full segment of Courtney’s Community Hogs in the video above.

You can watch it on KNWA/KFTA and KARK on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m.