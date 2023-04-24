BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – No. 12 Arkansas (35-13) utilized a five-run fourth to defeat Western Kentucky, 7-0, Monday night at Western Kentucky Softball Complex.

The victory marks head coach Courtney Deifel’s 300th overall career win. The Razorbacks improve to 35-13 overall this season.

Redshirt senior RHP Chenise Delce (18-5) and freshman RHP Nikki McGaffin combined for the shutout. Delce got the start and tossed 5.0 scoreless frames, striking out five and limiting the Hilltoppers to five hits. Earning the win, Delce has now twirled 12.0 consecutive scoreless innings, dating back to Saturday’s game one triumph over Kentucky.

McGaffin took over in the circle for the sixth, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings and fanning three. McGaffin retired six of seven batters faced.

Arkansas combined for seven runs on eight hits, including two home runs.

Sophomore Kacie Hoffmann led Arkansas offensively, finishing 2-for-4 with a three-run home run. Fifth-year Kristina Foreman went 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored. Freshman Reagan Johnson also went 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored. Freshman Atalyia Rijo blasted a solo home run.

The game remained scoreless until the fourth when Kacie Hoffmann punched a three-run home run to center for a 3-0 lead. Atalyia Rijo followed Hoffmann with a solo home run to push the lead to 4-0. The Hogs got their final run of the inning on Cylie Halvorson’s RBI double to center to stretch the lead to 5-0.

Reagan Johnson put the Razorbacks in front 6-0 in the fifth after driving in Lauren Camenzind on a fielder’s choice.

Arkansas got its final run in the top of the sixth thanks to Kristina Foreman’s RBI single to left that scored Hannah Gammill.

Up Next

The Razorbacks return to Bogle Park for a three-game series with No. 4 Tennessee on April 29-May 1. Saturday’s first pitch is set for 4 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

For schedule updates and other news, go to ArkansasRazorbacks.com, or follow @RazorbackSB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.