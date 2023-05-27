HOOVER, Ala. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Diamond Hogs’ time in the SEC Baseball Tournament has come to an end after losing to Texas A&M 5-4 in the semifinals on Saturday.

It was Texas A&M who got on the board first in the bottom of the third. Trevor Werner doubled to right center and scored Hunter Haas to put the Aggies up 1-0.

Brady Tygart started on the mound for the Hogs. He came out in the bottom of the fourth, pitching three and one third innings allowing three hits and one run while striking out three.

Will McEntire coming in for Tygart, and while he keeps the Aggies off the board for a few more innings, they add to it in the bottom of the sixth.

Austin Bost doubled down the left field line to score Jordan Thompson and put Texas A&M up 2-0 on the Razorbacks.

Arkansas makes another pitching change in this matchup after that as Gage Wood comes in for McEntire.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth, Gage Wood walks Haas to put the Aggies up 3-0 on the Hogs.

The Razorbacks then make another pitching change in this matchup as Parker Coil comes in to try and get them out of the inning.

Coil ends up walking another Aggie batter with the bases loaded and Texas A&M went up 4-0 in the bottom of the sixth.

Finally, Ben McLaughlin gets the Razorbacks on the board with an RBI single in the top of the seventh to make it 4-1 Texas A&M.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Aggies get two on and Dave Van Horn makes yet another pitching change. Parker Coil coming out, Christian Foutch going in for him.

Before it’s all said and done, Dave Van Horn makes another pitching change for the bottom of the eighth as Austin Ledbetter gets to pitch the end of this one.

Texas A&M scores another in the bottom of the eighth from an RBI single from Jace LaViolette to make it 5-1 Aggies.

Arkansas’ offense shows some signs of life in the top of the ninth after John Bolton doubled down the right field line to score both Caleb Cali and Peyton Holt. Suddenly the Hogs make it a two-run game, Aggies still up 5-3.

The Hogs then make it a one-run game after Kendall Diggs reached first on an error from the first baseman, and that was enough to get Bolton home to make it 5-4 Texas A&M.

Unfortunately, it was not enough to win it as the Aggies hold on to win 5-4 over the Razorbacks.