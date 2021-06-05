Former Razorbacks coach up kids, carry on a legacy at Brandon Burlsworth Football Camp

Hundreds mentored by college greats in memory of Arkansas walk-on legend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Brandon Burlsworth, the Razorbacks great known as college football’s best-ever walk-on, is still leaving a mark on people 22 years after his tragic death. It’s with the help of fellow Hogs and his brother Marty.

After going virtual in 2020, the Brandon Burlsworth Football Camp returned in-person this weekend. Former Arkansas football stars mentored kids in Harrison and Little Rock, nearly 300 registering for the event at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday morning.

Nick Walters visits with this year’s instructors to hear why they’re determined to share Burlsworth’s story, and why the camp’s message is helpful to local youth. You can watch the movie ‘Greater,’ based on the Arkansas offensive lineman’s life, on Netflix.

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers