FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Hunter Hollan has added another accolade to his growing list of achievements, earning national pitcher of the week honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

The Razorback left-hander twirled a nine-inning complete game in Sunday’s decisive game three win against South Carolina to help Arkansas clinch its seventh SEC series victory of the season. He threw a career-high 113 pitches and racked up a career-best 10 strikeouts as he limited the Gamecocks to just one run on five hits and one walk.

Hollan, who at one point recorded 19 consecutive outs, is the first Arkansas pitcher to throw a nine-inning complete game against an SEC opponent since Dominic Taccolini’s 10-inning complete game shutout against Kentucky in 2016.

For the Hallsville, Texas, native, it marks the third award he has received this week. Hollan was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week as well as the Perfect Game/Rawlings Pitcher of the Week in addition to his honor from the NCBWA.