FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas pitcher Hunter Hollan has been named to the midseason watch list for the Golden Spikes Award.

The Golden Spikes Award, considered the most prestigious among college baseball’s national player of the year honors, recognizes the top amateur baseball player in the United States based on their athletic ability, sportsmanship, character and overall contribution to the sport. Hollan is one of 45 players featured on this year’s midseason watch list.

Hollan, the Razorbacks’ Friday starter, boasts a 4-1 record with a 3.50 ERA in 36.0 innings over seven starts on the year. The junior college product from San Jacinto College has racked up 35 strikeouts while walking just 11 batters this season.

In his first career SEC start, Hollan logged a quality start with six innings of two-run ball against Auburn on March 17. He struck on three in the series-opening win, which propelled the Razorbacks to an SEC Opening Weekend series sweep.

Hollan, who has allowed three or fewer runs in six of his seven starts, turned in arguably his best start of the season on the road at No. 1 LSU on March 24. The Hallsville, Texas, native matched his career high with seven strikeouts over 5 1/3 shutout innings in the Hogs’ win against the top-ranked Tigers.

Arkansas has had two Golden Spikes Award winners in program history: outfielder Andrew Benintendi (2015) and pitcher Kevin Kopps (2021). Arkansas is one of only five schools, along with Florida State (4), Arizona State (3), Cal State Fullerton (3) and San Diego State (2), to claim multiple Golden Spikes Award winners.

The Golden Spikes Award Advisory Board will maintain a rolling list of student-athletes throughout the season, allowing players to play themselves into consideration for the award before the announcement of the semifinalists on May 22.

The 2023 Golden Spikes Award timeline is as follows:

May 22: Golden Spikes Award semifinalists announced and fan voting begins

June 5: Golden Spikes Award semifinalists fan voting ends

June 7: Golden Spikes Award finalists announced and fan voting begins

June 21: Golden Spikes Award finalists’ fan voting ends

June 25: Golden Spikes Award winner announced