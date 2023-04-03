FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas outfielder Tavian Josenberger has been named the SEC Player of the Week.

Josenberger helped power the Hogs to a 3-1 week, including an SEC weekend series win against Alabama. Over four games, he slashed a team-leading .571/.657/1.143 with eight hits, including two doubles and two homers, and six RBI.

The Kansas City, Mo., native finished with multiple hits in three of the Hogs’ four games, including a season-best three hits in Saturday’s win against Alabama. He also scored eight runs on the week, most among all SEC batters.

Defensively, Josenberger made a sensational home run-robbing catch and turned a double play from center on Saturday.

Josenberger is the third Razorback to earn a weekly honor from the SEC this season. Jared Wegner was named the conference’s player of the week on Feb. 20, while McEntire earned pitcher of the week recognition on March 20.