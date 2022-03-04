FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – An early one-run lead was no match for Southeastern’s seven-run sixth inning as No. 3 Arkansas slipped up, 7-3, Friday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium in the opening game of the weekend series.

The Razorbacks, now 5-3 on the year, will play two tomorrow against the Lions (5-5) due to anticipated inclement weather. The series finale, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, March 6, will be played as part of a doubleheader starting at noon on Saturday, March 5.

True freshman Austin Ledbetter impressed in the Hogs’ loss on Friday, striking out five over 2 2/3 clean innings of relief in his collegiate debut. Jace Bohrofen, meanwhile, broke out of his early season slump, collecting two doubles – his first two hits as a Razorback – and a run scored.

Friday afternoon’s ballgame began as a pitchers’ duel between Arkansas starter Connor Noland and Southeastern starter Will Kinzeler. The two pitchers exchanged zeroes early before the Razorbacks broke through first, opening a 1-0 lead on Cayden Wallace’s RBI single to center in the bottom of the third.

Noland was dealing on the mound through his first five innings. The veteran right-hander silenced the Lions’ offense before running into trouble in the top of the sixth.

Southeastern tagged him and the Arkansas bullpen for seven runs in the frame, extending a six-run lead. Noland finished his day with five strikeouts and zero walks allowed in 5 1/3 innings of seven-hit, three-run ball.

The Razorbacks nearly mounted their comeback in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases with one out. Peyton Stovall drew a bases-loaded walk before Wallace drove home a run on a sacrifice fly to cut Arkansas’ deficit to four.

That was as close as the Hogs would get, however, as Southeastern reliever Gage Trahan threw 2 2/23 scoreless innings with three strikeouts to lock down the save and secure the Lions’ 7-3 win.

First pitch in tomorrow’s twin bill at Baum-Walker Stadium is noon. Game two of the doubleheader will start approximately 45 minutes after game one’s conclusion.

Sunday’s tickets are no longer valid. Saturday’s single game and season ticket will allow access to both games on Saturday. Single-game tickets for Sunday can be exchanged for Saturday’s games or another game based on availability.