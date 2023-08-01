FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas’ Beaux Limmer has landed on the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, which is awarded annually to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman.

The Tyler, Texas, product is coming off a stellar 2022 season as the team’s starting right guard in the first 12 games before getting the nod at center in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl win over Kansas on Dec. 28. Limmer, who totaled a team-leading 983 offensive snaps, only gave up four sacks and was penalized just five times all season. Limmer earned Third Team All-America honors from Pro Football Focus and was named Second Team All-SEC by PFF and the AP.

Behind Limmer’s blocking, the 2022 Razorback offense was historically productive, paving the way for 6,128 yards – the second-most in Arkansas history. The Hog run game averaged 236.7 yards per game and crossed the 3,000-yard mark for just the 10th time in school history. Arkansas set the school record for first downs in a single season with 311.

Limmer is vying to become the third Razorback in history to win the award. Bill “Bud” Brooks and Loyd Phillips each won the Outland Trophy as college football’s most outstanding interior lineman in 1954 and 1966, respectively.

The Outland Trophy winner is chosen from three finalists who are a part of the annual FWAA All-America Team. The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the entire membership, selects a 26-man first team and eventually the three Outland finalists. Committee members, then by individual ballot, select the winner. Only interior linemen on offense or defense are eligible for the award; ends are not eligible.

There are 31 offensive tackles on this year’s list with 24 defensive tackles and 24 guards to go with 12 centers. Just under half of the 133 Football Bowl Subdivision schools – 65 – are represented.