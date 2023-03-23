LAS VEGAS, NV. (KNWA/KFTA) – The 8-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks are taking on 4-seeded UConn in the Sweet Sixteen today in Las Vegas.

Tipoff is set for 6:15 p.m. Follow along right here for live updates.

FIRST HALF

UConn gets on the board first with a layup and a couple of free throws, but Anthony Black hits back with a layup and one to put the Hogs behind the Huskies 4-3 with 18 minutes to go in the first half.

Nick Smith Jr. made his presence felt early on in this one with 6 points, hitting a big three early on to give the Hogs some momentum.

Arkansas trails UConn 15-13 with 13:44 left to go in the first half.

The Huskies start to pull away in the first half going up 28-17 over the Razorbacks with 9:14 left to go until halftime.

UConn goes on a 14-0 run over Arkansas fueled by some good shooting on the perimeter and inside the paint.

With 7:42 left to go in the half, the Huskies are up 34-17 over the Hogs.

The Hogs start to cut down on that lead a bit, but UConn keeps finding ways to score and with less than five minutes left in the first half, the Huskies are up 42-25 over Arkansas.

The Hogs don’t have an answer to the Huskies when it comes to stopping the Huskies from scoring, UConn dominates in the paint 24-10.

At the half, UConn leads over Arkansas 46-29.

SECOND HALF

In the beginning of the second half, UConn keeps hitting offensively and has their largest lead of the night, up 56-33 over the Razorbacks with 17:20 left to go in the game.

Arkansas just can’t buy a bucket in the second half and UConn keeps extending that lead over the Hogs, 62-33 with 14:39 left to go in the game.

Anthony Black starts to kickstart the Hogs offense just a bit with a three and then a free throw, and then a putback from Jalen Graham puts Arkansas behind UConn 62-39 with 13:30 left to go.

Arkansas goes on a 8-0 run in the second half, but the Huskies still have the lead 62-41.

The Hogs have trouble stopping UConn’s offense still and the Huskies have a 73-46 lead with 10:29 left to go in the game.