Otis Kirk on FB Recruiting: ‘I could see the Hogs Adding Another Running Back to 2020 Class’

Otis Kirk updates Arkansas recruiting and kicks it off with a look at Frank Brown, a running back from Houston Sterling. Brown announced his top 7.

‘This is a kid that rushed for about 11 hundred yards, 12 touchdowns, caught a few passes

and Arkansas made the cut. They have at running back, Gentry committed, Kelvontay Dixon is sort of an athlete, can play at running back, receiver, can do a lot of things. Frank Brown is another kid they like, 5’11, 180. Houston, Utah, Nebraska, Missouri, Texas Tech and Arizona made the cut with Arkansas, so that is a good list. I could see Arkansas taking another running back in this (2020) class, be it Frank Brown…they are on some others too,’ Otis reports.

Here is the rest of our Q and A with our recruiting insider from Hogville.Net:

(Drew Amman)

Darin Turner, Hogs have to feel good about their chances here. Memphis Central four-star, wideout.

(Otis Kirk)

This kid is big-time, 6’4, 206 pounds, measured six three without shoes at the Nike Opening and that is without shoes. He was at the cookout and he’s been to some other prospect days here…could

be making a decision soon too. Arkansas, Bama, Georgia, they’re in there. He committed to LSU initially. He decommitted from there March 14th, and LSU stayed in the mix. I think it will come down to Bama

and Arkansas, and I think the Hogs have a real advantage.

(Drew)

Brian George is a cornerback and nobody is as good as this guy in the juco ranks.

(Otis)

He is big time, about 6’2, 195, plays

at Highland and they go down to Fort Scott on the 24th if anyone is interested in going down there. Hogs are in the mix, don’t know what kind of shot they have at

this point, he did come to the spring game, but did not come to the cookout. He planned on it, but couldn’t make it. Wherever he goes, he will be big for them. Arkansas Auburn and Bama, standard schools

in the mix. Wherever he goes, he’ll make an impact.

(Drew)

Mason Brotherton one to watch, you really like this kid, one to watch out of Mena.

(Otis)

He’s from my old hometown, I’m not just saying he’s great ’cause he is from there. He is really good.

Went up to West Virginia and ran about a 4.75 40-yard dash.

He is about six four 235, and they play their red black game this Friday night. So, if you are in that area and

want to watch them play, watch Mason. He is a good tight end.

He visited Arkansas’ elite day, and also attended a prospect day. He’s been to Memphis, Baylor, TCU, UCLA,

during the spring and summer.

(Drew)

We will continue to watch this kid Treylon Smith, running back who really impressed in the scrimmage yesterday.

I wanna go back to his high school process and you can pass along tidbits there.

(Otis)

He is out of Cy Ridge and here is a kid who rushed 586 times for 4,467 yards, 47 touchdowns, caught 44 passes, 519 yards and five touchdowns. Signed with Arizona State and it just didn’t click for whatever set of reasons. He chose to transfer and he has to sit out this year, Hayden Henry told me yesterday, I hate that he has to sit out ’cause he could really help us. I think it was Morris or Craddock

who said, he is hard to tackle, he is hard to get a solid lick on, he is only about five nine. He is hard to tackle and that is why he can carry so many times. Some running backs are like that.

