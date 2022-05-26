FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Arkansas baseball team will now play the loser of Texas A&M and Florida on Friday morning.

The schedule change comes after multiple weather delays caused things to be pushed back in Hoover.

The Texas A&M-Florida game was delayed for five hours and 15 minutes, and Vanderbilt-Tennessee and LSU-Kentucky still have to play their games on Thursday.

Arkansas baseball has given an update on the status of head coach Dave Van Horn, who did not coach on Wednesday due to illness.

It is unclear whether or not Coach Van Horn will be in the dugout for their next game in the SEC Tournament.