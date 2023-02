FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Pig Trail Nation’s Courtney Mims sits down with Arkansas head softball coach Courtney Deifel to discuss the upcoming season and more.

You can watch the full interview in the video above.

The Arkansas softball team begins their season in the Rebel Kickoff, a tournament in Las Vegas.

They play Weber State on Friday at 4 p.m. and UNLV at 9 p.m. that day.