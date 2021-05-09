Staying Home: Inside 4-star OL E’Marion Harris’ commitment to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The future of Razorbacks football gets brighter — and beefier — as 4-star offensive lineman E’Marion Harris committed on Sunday.

Physically gifted at 6’6 330 as a junior, Harris has started 60 games at Little Rock’s Robinson High School and won a state championship. The son of former Hog Elliott Harris, the two-way player is ranked as the 3rd-best prospect in class of 2022. Known as a phenom since a young age, Harris finds a new home in Arkansas. He becomes the 10th commit in the Razorbacks’ 2022 class, joining fellow offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee.

Nick Walters hears from Harris and his recruiting coordinator at Robinson to hear how his pledge is a “long time coming.”