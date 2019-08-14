Summer Work: Musselman’s Style, Terminology Big Points of Emphasis for Hog Hoops

Fayetteville, AR-

Going from Nevada to Arkansas, there’s been ‘great buy-in’ from Razorback Players (to the system) according to Eric Musselman in his little more than four months on the job. Also, you’ll find fun moments from Arkansas building team chemistry, like the Hogs swimming outing at Musselman’s house a few weeks ago.

“We’ve done a lot of off the floor bonding to try to get to know one another a little more and we’ll continue to do things on the court

as well as bonding off the floor, as well,” Musselman said, speaking to the media during a meet and greet with fans in Fort Smith.

On the court, the animated, extremely hard-working Musselman won’t point out one player who has made a huge jump this summer. That’s by design considering how Musselman and his staff set up workouts.



“We haven’t gone Live a lot. We’ve been trying to add a lot of terminology, we’ve been doing some live stuff, half-court. We’ve been spending the summer

trying to put in our terminology, and the kind of style that we wanna have,” Musselman notes.

As far as some install?



“We wanted to get in as much stuff as we could from a side out, baseline, and then want to start ramping it up when we get back together.

Obviously they are going to forget some stuff over the break,” Musselman adds.

As far as roles for each player and the rotation, the Head Hog says it would be unfair to project at this point.

“We didn’t do what would be an eight week evaluation period. That’s not what we were trying to do.

We wanted to get in as much as we could,” Musselman said.

One area of major concern? Rebounding. Boards per game (33.5), Arkansas tied for the worst mark in the SEC, and the Hogs had Daniel Gafford (1st-Team All-SEC). Now he’s in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls.



“We’re really small. Without Daniel, it’s really a concern. When I wake up at three in the morning

my wife asks me if I”m going to to the bathroom,

I say no, I’m trying to figure out how to get a defensive rebound,” Musselman said.

The Hogs have roughly three months before their first test.

