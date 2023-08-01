FAYETTEVILLE (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – The third and final Crimson & Cardinal Classic – featuring the Arkansas Razorbacks and Oklahoma Sooners – will take place Dec. 9 (Sat.) and, for the third straight year, be played in Tulsa, Okla., at the BOK Center.

Razorback Foundation members and men’s basketball season ticket holders can request their tickets for the game beginning on Tuesday (Aug. 1) through the Razorback Ticket Center. Tickets will be made available to the general public on Friday (Aug. 4) by visiting the Razorback Ticket Center to purchase seats in the Arkansas sections or the BOK Center.

Located midway between the Arkansas (116 miles) and Oklahoma (125 miles) campuses, the BOK Center offers a central location that caters to alumni and fan bases from both universities. Tickets for the match-up will be divided at mid-court to create a unique 50-50 atmosphere for fans from the bordering states.

The programs split the first two meetings in the Crimson & Cardinal Classic. The Sooners won the inaugural meeting, 88-66, and Arkansas prevailed 88-78, last season.

The overall Arkansas and Oklahoma series includes 30 games dating back to the 1938-39 season. Arkansas owns a 17-13 advantage in the series, including a 6-1 record when the teams play on a neutral court. The teams’ only meetings in Tulsa have come as part of this recent series.