FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – It was a scary situation at the end of the Arkansas-UNC basketball game in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament on Friday.

With 1:12 left to go in the game, Tramon Mark landed on his back hard after going for a layup.

Mark had to be put in a cervical collar and taken off the court on a stretcher.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman didn’t have an update on his status after the game.

“I won’t know anything until I get word from doc, so I don’t have any real update on his health, but he played phenomenal basketball and his offensive efficiency tonight was really good,” Musselman said.

Musselman said the injury was to his back and not his neck or head.

Mark had a team-high 34 points on 13-17 shooting with 5 rebounds and one block.