FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team will finish up the 2023 portion of the season on Sunday with a matchup against Incarnate Word.

The Razorbacks are 11-3 on the season currently and are gearing up for conference play which starts in the new year.

Their game with Incarnate Word tips off at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Bud Walton Arena.