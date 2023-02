FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team hits the road this week to take on an opponent they’ve beat once already this season in the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Hogs took down the Commodores 84-81 on Jan. 16 at Bud Walton Arena.

Hear what head coach Mike Neighbors had to say about the upcoming game and more in the video above.

Arkansas and Vanderbilt tip off at 8 p.m. on Thursday.