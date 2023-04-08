FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 9 Arkansas softball team came close to being swept by the No. 8 Georgia Bulldogs, but hung on in game three to make sure that didn’t happen.

Cylie Halvorson hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh to give the Hogs the 4-3 win over the Bulldogs.

Halvorson said after the game it was her first collegiate walk-off home run.

Hear what she and head coach Courtney Deifel had to say after the game in the video above.

The Razorbacks travel to Conway this Tuesday to take on UCA for a mid-week matchup.

First pitch between the Bears and Hogs set for 6 p.m.