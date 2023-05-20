FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas softball started off the Fayetteville Regional on a good note with a 11-0 win over the Harvard Crimson.

The Hogs didn’t waste any time in the beginning of this one, putting five runs on the scoreboard in the first inning.

In the third, Hannah Gammill added to the 5-0 lead with a solo home run. After that, the Hogs were up 6-0.

It was Raigan Kramer who was the hero of the hour, hitting a grand slam in the fifth to run rule the Crimson.

The Razorbacks now move on to play Oregon on Saturday at 2 p.m.