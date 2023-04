LEXINGTON, Ky. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks picked up two wins over No. 20 Kentucky on Saturday to take the series in Lexington.

It’s the Hogs first series win in Lexington since 2008.

The Razorbacks took down the Wildcats 8-1 in game one, then run ruled them 14-6 in game two later on that day.

Rylin Hedgecock was stellar in game two, hitting three home runs in the first three innings for seven RBI.

The Hogs have a chance to sweep the Wildcats on Sunday at noon.